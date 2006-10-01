My Queue

All Packed

Get your goods ready to go overseas with these tips.
This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Minimize your risk of losing business while moving products overseas with these six packing guidelines.

1. Pack goods in strong, lightweight containers so they'll stand up to lifts, cranes and conveyors.

2. Load cargo in a shipping container or securely on pallets to decrease physical handling of your products.

3. Declare any hazardous goods to your transportation company in advance. Cautionary markings should be in English, the language of the country of destination and the international handling symbol.

4. Package goods in water-resistant material to avoid rust, corrosion or ruin.

5. Avoid stating brand names on cartons to reduce pilferage. Keep markings to a minimum and apply with waterproof ink.

6. Label goods in the destination country's language if required by law or practice. Check with your buyer and transport company to determine which export marks should appear on the cargo.

When in doubt, consult a freight forwarder or an export packer. They offer packing services and can be found in the Yellow Pages or online via a Google search.

Laurel Delaneyruns GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

