My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Increase Business With International Customers

...One product at a time. Boost business with a global customer base.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If the Tears for Fears song is true, everybody wants to rule the world. OK, maybe it's not exactly world domination you're after, but rather a world presence for your company. How do you know when to take your business global? First, ask yourself if your startup is running well enough domestically to give you time to focus on an international presence, says Stephanie Frank, business expert and author of The Accidental Millionaire: Leaping From Chance to Mastery in the Game of Life. "Delve into what you might need, at a minimum, to do business in a foreign country," she says. "Maybe you need education on language or business customs. Make sure you plan first to learn some of the foreign ways."

Your next big task is to determine whether or not your product will translate overseas. "Just because you have a product that sells well [in the U.S.] doesn't mean it's going to sell in other countries," says Frank. "Think about how your product or service needs to be changed." Consider the clothing or shoe size translations. Does your product have to be retooled or rescaled? Then, says Frank, do a cost analysis. Is your product affordable in the local currency? You might find your bargain U.S. product would have to retail at a higher foreign price point, taking you out of the running in that market.

Just ask Mark Chaplin, who brought Disc-Go-Tech products from his Langley, British Columbia, location to 50 countries around the world, including all of Europe, Egypt, Japan and South Africa. Manufacturing a high-tech machine to repair compact discs, Chaplin took his business global in 2003. His plan was to find an overseas distributor who could penetrate the European marketplace. "The biggest challenge in working with distributors is [navigating] different languages and time zones," says Chaplin, 32. "With our European [distributors], we have a biannual meeting [over there]. We really try to keep in touch with them." Today, the company boasts sales of $5.3 million.

Finally, don't forget the internet as a key tool to research your company's international potential. Go to the international Amazon, eBay, Google and Yahoo! sites to get a feel for the products and price points of your market. If done right, says Frank, your international push can "be a huge source of revenue."

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It