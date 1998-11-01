Fast Track

Start your engines.

Name and age: Jim Gane, 48

Company name and description: World Class Parking is a franchised valet parking service. The company currently services 11 full-time accounts and 12 special events accounts.

Based: Wayne, Pennsylvania

Founded: 1995

Start-up costs: $39,500

1997 sales: $200,000

Estimated 1998 sales: $300,000

Number of employees: Four full time and approximately 30 part time

Start your engines: Although Gane had no experience in valet parking services, a foray into franchising with a basement-waterproofing service made him loyal to the concept. "I like the advantages franchising offers," says Gane. He was also attracted to World Class Parking by the chance to get in on the ground floor and by the good reports he'd heard of the company from other franchisees.

If you build it . . . Gane built a valet booth for one of his busier lots, and to increase the visibility of another lot, he created a wooden sign of a man with a cartoon caption. "The man draws a lot of attention," Gane says. "It's something you don't see every day. I'll be putting that type of [sign] on more of the lots because it's worked out so well."

Lending a hand: Gane shares his enthusiasm with fellow franchisees by speaking at World Class Parking seminars, where he shares his marketing and management tips. He also pens the franchisee newsletter and helps market the system by writing newsletters that target potential clients such as hospitals.

Contact Source

World Class Parking, (888) 680-7275, (610) 647-3130