2007 Saturn Sky

September 26, 2006 3 min read

A Note From The Editor

The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download fromas well as a $1 subscription tomagazine.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Rick Newman



If the eyepopping new Saturn Sky convertible looks familiar, that's because it has a twin: the Pontiac Solstice, which debuted over the winter. And like the bodacious Solstice, the Sky is overflowing with cleavage. With just a little bit more substance inside.

At the entry level, the Solstice is a stripped-down looker that comes up way short on refinements. For a bit more money-prices start at about $24,000--the Sky is a classier package that's meant to signal the resurgence of Saturn as a fun, affordable lineup of cars. Basic features, like air conditioning and power windows-optional on the Solstice-are standard on the Sky. There's a dark lacquered console, which conveys a soup�on of taste. Anti-lock brakes are standard, an important offering on a vehicle likely to be driven aggressively.

Mechanically, however, the Sky is virtually identical to the Solstice, for both better and worse. On the plus side, it's a fun car to drive. How could it not be? The chassis sits superlow, the tires cling to the pavement, and the Sky tracks tight curves as if it's on rails. But as with the Solstice, there are major frustrations: Poorly laid-out interior features, too much cheap plastic, and noise, noise!, NOISE! The Sky is the most interesting car Saturn has offered in a long time, but if the brand is going to come alive once again, it's going to have to aim higher.

Snapshot