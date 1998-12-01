Do you have a fear of public speaking?

December 1, 1998 2 min read

Get big-business sound quality at a small-business price with the Polycom SoundPointPRO. This teleconferencing phone incorporates a special microphone for echo-free sound pickup from up to nine feet away, while its neodymium rare-earth speaker gives crisp, clear sound sans distortion. Designed for business use, the unit has a built-in handset, multiple phone lines, caller ID (where available) and 20-number speed dial capability, as well as a full-duplex phone that permits natural, simultaneous conversations. The SoundPointPRO can also be used with a PC sound card for Internet telephony and videoconferencing applications.

Polycom SoundPointPro

Polycom

(408) 526-9000

http://www.polycom.com

price: $249

Photographic Memory

You're out of town, far from the nearest copier or fax machine, when an article in the business section catches your eye. You have two options: Tear it out and put the grimy newsprint in your pocket, or capture it digitally with a few swipes of Hewlett-Packard's CapShare 910, a 121¦2 ounce, CD-player-sized "information appliance" that holds the captured document in its 4MB ROM until you have the chance to send it via infrared port (or serial cable) to a printer, PC or PDA. The CapShare holds up to 50 letter-sized black-and-white documents, which are shown in thumbnail form on a small built-in LCD screen. The device is powered by two AA batteries (included).

CapShare 910

Hewlett-Packard

(800) 752-0900

http://www.capshare.hp.com

price: $699

On The Case

Laptops, as any user will tell you, are very delicate machines. They need proper care and protection, like that provided by the CDProjects laptop computer case from Roundhouse Products. Stylishly designed with thoughtful touches, such as extra-tough shoulder straps, triple-stitched stress points and nylon zippers, the cases are available in MicroTexture nylon or a waxed, leatherlike material, both of which are heat-, water- and tear-resistant. This heavily padded case is also backed by a lifetime warranty.

Laptop Backpack Case

CDProjects

(800) 676-8634

http://www.cdprojects.com

price: $39.99 to $69.99