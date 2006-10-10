Growth Strategies

Tech Tools to Grow Your Biz

Smooth the road to expansion with these tools.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

Take it into account: Peachtree by Sage Premium Accounting 2007 is the latest in the line of popular business accounting software. The $500 (all prices street) Premium package supplies advanced features like progress billing, serialized inventory management, departmentalized financial statements and budget planning. New functionality for 2007 includes Outlook contact synchronization, improved integration with Excel, and Print-N-Sign tax forms. It's designed for businesses in need of accounting software that can handle fast growth. A free trial is available so you can see if the software fits your business. If your needs are more basic, check into Peachtree First ($70) or Peachtree Pro ($170).

In full view: There's no need to settle when it comes to computer monitors--LCDs are big, comfortable, convenient and affordable. A 19-inch flat-panel display usually hits the sweet spot of both price and performance. BenQ's FP91Gt is a 19-inch LCD with a superslim bezel design. That's a big plus if you're looking to boost your productivity by setting up two monitors side-by-side. With a street price of $215, you can afford to pick up a couple of FP91Gts on your way to building your million-dollar business. A superfast 8-millisecond response time and D-sub and DVI input support are nice features to have in this price range. Best of all, you'll get the benefits of an easy-on-the-eyes flat-screen monitor.

Smarter phoning: You don't make a million dollars by standing still. On-the-go business owners are always looking for ways to slim down their portable technology. You can't get much slimmer than a handheld without sacrificing features. The Palm Treo 700p handheld smartphone weighs just 6.4 ounces and packs in a full backlit qwerty keyboard, a 1.3 megapixel digital camera, a speakerphone and 128MB memory. Documents To Go software is included to let you access and edit Word and Excel files, view PDFs and check your PowerPoint presentations. Add in mobile phone and e-mail capabilities, and you have a miniature office to go. The 700p costs about $399 with a new mobile plan or about $650 if purchased alone.

