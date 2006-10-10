Technology

Helpful Sites for Your Biz

You've got business issues? We've got websites that can help.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine.

Sitekreator
www.sitekreator.com
SiteKreator provides DIY services to build, publish and host Web 2.0-ready websites for $95 a year. Easy-to-implement features include blogs, web forums, image galleries and mailing lists. Websites are based on templates and are customizable. The business edition starts with storage capacity of 200MB and can be upgraded to 1GB. SiteKreator allows for unlimited pages and enables you to add your logo, slogan and custom text, giving your website the look and feel you want.

Bizfilings.com
www.bizfilings.com
This site is a one-stop shop for small businesses looking to incorporate or form an LLC. The site is full of information, including a helpful comparison of LLCs and corporations. Products and services are also available, such as corporate supplies and amendment filings as well as a free guide to incorporation. More than 150,000 companies have found help at Bizfilings.com, which accommodates businesses in all 50 states. Prices vary from state to state.

PR Mentor System
www.pr-mentor.com
PR Mentor offers a PR toolkit to help entrepreneurs get their messages heard. The toolkit enables businesses to use the same PR process as large agencies and includes templates, samples, work sheets and more. The $299 PR Mentor System includes the toolkit and offers access to a members-only online forum where you can get PR questions answered and even have your press releases reviewed. The toolkit a la carte is $129.

Office2Share
www.office2share.com
If you're looking for office space or if you have a little extra space you'd like to share, Office2Share is your meeting ground. To find a place, visitors enter their state and the county or city of interest along with the type of space they're looking for--sublet office space, executive suite, etc. For those posting a space, the same information is needed. Prices vary, but listing a standard sublet office space costs $99 per month.

