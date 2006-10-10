My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Action Fashion

Sports gear for the over-40 crowd.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

What: Sports and performance wear targeted at the over-40 market
Who: Dave Goos, Mary Miller and Eric Miller of Blue Hair Action Wear
Where: Cross Lake, Minnesota
When: Started in 2005

As if the founders of Blue Hair Action Wear aren't busy enough with their online retail startup and separate full-time jobs, Eric Miller, Mary Miller and Dave "Quadzilla" Goos manage to stay active, competing in triathlons, playing in sports leagues and frequenting the gym.

Their active lifestyles are what spurred the idea to launch www.bluehairactionwear.com, a retail website that sells sportswear for athletes over 40.

The company's clothing, which Goos designs with input from the Millers, is hip, functional and comfortable. You won't find any of the skintight, cut-to-there design elements teens and young adults may look for, but you will find plenty of style. Before Blue Hair's January 2005 introduction, Mary, 41, says the clothing industry lacked companies that carried sportswear targeting their demographic. "We are our customer: We're all in our forties, and we're still active," she says. "The baby boomers [make up] a huge market. They're more active, and that wasn't the case 50 years ago."

Not only are baby boomers more active, but they've also got a fair amount of disposable income, adds Eric, 45. "The age group we're targeting will continue to grow as long as people continue [to live longer]," he says. "That whole market is going to explode, so we'd like to get into that niche as it grows."

In turn, Blue Hair itself is growing. It formed a partnership with GeezerJock magazine in 2005 to produce and sell the publication's clothing line. It is also working with the University of California to raise money for women's sports. Blue Hair's partnerships, which let both parties share costs as well as profits, have allowed the business to thrive sans marketing or advertising expenditures. Links on partner websites, logos on Blue Hair clothing and presence at athletic events are all means of increasing company exposure, explains Goos, 45. Blue Hair, which projects more than $100,000 in 2006 sales, is pursuing additional partnerships and will launch a print catalog in time for the 2006 holiday season.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Consciousness and Competency Are the Building Blocks of Your Dispensary Business