Barbecue franchisor cooks up an expansion plan.

December 1, 1998 1 min read

This story appears in the December 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"Mouth waterin,' " "finger lickin' " and "knee slappin' " are just a few of the ways Dallas-based Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc. describes its down-home barbecue offerings. But the hot news is that this Texas favorite is blazing a trail through the nation in an expansion effort it hopes will persuade customers and franchisees to come and get it.

It's been 57 years since the first Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened in Dallas, but it wasn't until 1995 that president Roland Dickey and his brother, T.D. Dickey, brought franchising into the picture.

Dickey's Barbecue is now 36 locations strong and can be found in California, Arizona, Colorado and Texas. Fourteen more units have been sold in the western United States and are awaiting grand openings. And Roland says the company's reach will soon extend to the East and upper-Midwest. By the end of 1999, Roland predicts between 55 and 60 units will be open, "with another 50 or 60 in the pipeline."

Contact Source

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc., cfountain@dickeys.com, http://www.dickeys.com