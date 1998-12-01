Home Front

Molly Maid franchisees unite to help domestic violence victims.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Since 1979, Molly Maid Inc. franchisees have been cleaning homes. But now they're taking their jobs one step further--they're also making homes safer.

Molly Maid created the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to help families affected by domestic violence. Every year, the foundation holds "Making a Difference" donation drives in October. It also contributes part of the proceeds from its book, Clean Like the Pros: Ms. Molly's Guide to a Clean Home (self-published), to local shelters.

"Domestic violence [impacts] every area of our society and even some of our home service professionals," says Karen McKinnon, chair of the Ms. Molly Foundation. "We wanted to help people in our community as well as people within the Molly Maid family."

Melissa Farrar and her brother, Bill Foley, Molly Maid franchisees in Franklin, Tennessee, have experienced an overwhelming response to the drives from their community. "My clients sent in so many items [the first year] that an apartment complex provided an apartment for us to store things in."

The foundation raised $100,000 in goods and money last year and hopes to raise $150,000 this year.

Contact Sources

Molly Maid Inc. (headquarters), (800) MOLLY-MAID, karm@mollymaid.com

Molly Maid Inc., Mmaidbwood@aol.com, http://www.mollymaid.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020