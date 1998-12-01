Home Front

Molly Maid franchisees unite to help domestic violence victims.

Since 1979, Molly Maid Inc. franchisees have been cleaning homes. But now they're taking their jobs one step further--they're also making homes safer.

Molly Maid created the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to help families affected by domestic violence. Every year, the foundation holds "Making a Difference" donation drives in October. It also contributes part of the proceeds from its book, Clean Like the Pros: Ms. Molly's Guide to a Clean Home (self-published), to local shelters.

"Domestic violence [impacts] every area of our society and even some of our home service professionals," says Karen McKinnon, chair of the Ms. Molly Foundation. "We wanted to help people in our community as well as people within the Molly Maid family."

Melissa Farrar and her brother, Bill Foley, Molly Maid franchisees in Franklin, Tennessee, have experienced an overwhelming response to the drives from their community. "My clients sent in so many items [the first year] that an apartment complex provided an apartment for us to store things in."

The foundation raised $100,000 in goods and money last year and hopes to raise $150,000 this year.

