A Taste For Business

From part-timer to sandwich king.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 1975, Peter Cancro was in high school, working part time at Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. As senior class president and a varsity football player, he planned to study law and political science at North Carolina University the following autumn. But that all changed when his boss decided to sell the sandwich shop: With the encouragement of his mother, Cancro decided to buy it.

Cancro had just three days to raise $125,000 and beat out another buyer. A family friend offered the capital he needed in exchange for 50 percent ownership. An independent at heart, Cancro turned down the offer. Then his Pop Warner football coach agreed to put up most of the money, with Cancro's grandmother and another investor providing the rest.

Putting his college plans aside, Cancro managed the sub shop full-time around his high school schedule.

In 1986, Cancro began franchising his concept and changed the company name to Jersey Mike's in the process. Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc., based in Manasquan, New Jersey, has sold 235 units and is in development in 12 states. Cancro, now 41, chalks his success up to hard work and youthful optimism: "When you're young, you think you can conquer the world," he says, "so you do."

Contact Source

Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc., (800) 321-7676, fax: (732) 528-7818

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.