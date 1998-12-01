Shop Talk

Here's your 'in' at the neighborhood mall.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What are the chances of achieving entrepreneurial success in a super mall? With the support of Chicago-based General Growth Properties Inc.'s franchise leasing program, you might be surprised.

General Growth aggressively markets its shopping centers not only to existing franchisees but also to prospective franchisees. In an effort to recruit entrepreneurial prospects, the company splits 50 percent of advertising costs with franchisors, places banners and brochures in vacant spaces at its centers, and hosts educational business opportunity seminars.

By matching franchisees with franchisors like Mrs. Fields and Subway, the company cuts its placement process in half while helping people become entrepreneurs. General Growth also distributes a bi-monthly franchise newsletter that covers trends, opportunities and success stories.

Why does the nation's second-largest shopping mall company go the extra mile for entrepreneurs? "We want to let [prospects] know we're a big company that will help you get started, develop a business plan, obtain financing and structure the right deal economically," explains David Grossman, director of franchise development. "Simply put, we want to be a franchise resource in any given community."

Contact Source

General Growth Properties Inc., (312) 960-5775, dgrossma@generalgrowth.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.