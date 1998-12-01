What's New
- Due to growing customer demand, Heavenly Ham stores will now include dine-in service. Increased space in front of the store, warmer colors and more signage will be part of the redesign. All 168 franchises--and future units--will adopt the new look.
- With 101 of its 1,700 restaurants located in the United States, Canadian donut franchisor Tim Hortons is looking to strengthen its presence in the States. In particular, the chain, which is owned by Wendy's International Inc., will focus its expansion efforts in Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; and Buffalo, New York.
- Steakhouse franchise Golden Corral is undergoing a redesign; the concept aims to reinforce the idea of the freshness of the restaurants' food. Fruits and vegetables will be displayed in aisles located near the salad and hot bars, and a new fajita station will be added to serve made-to-order requests. A retrofit of all 450 Golden Corral locations is being planned, and the design will apply to all future restaurants.
- In August, Mrs. Fields Original Cookies acquired Great American Cookie Co. Mrs. Fields will continue to franchise the Great American Cookie concept.
