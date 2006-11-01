My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stick Around

What's the staying power of your personal success?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Jerry Porras co-wrote the bestselling book Built to Last, changing how millions of entrepreneurs view business success. In Success Built to Last (Wharton School Publishing, $22.99), he joins human potential guru Stewart Emery and executive coach Mark Thompson to tackle personal success. Based on interviews with more than 200 people, from Steve Jobs to Sir Richard Branson, they conclude that achieving maximum long-term personal success has less to do with having the best idea, organization or business model than with discovering what matters to the individual pursuing it.

Some of their assertions seem a trifle thin, such as the dismissal of life balance as an unachievable and irrelevant goal. Other observations--like the warning against pursuing being loved rather than doing what we love--ring truer. Porras works in Built to Last icons like Big Hairy Audacious Goals with idiosyncratic observations and startling quotes from all sorts of people, concluding that it's not just preferable to do what you love for a living, it's actually dangerous to do anything else.

Lead the Way
Has Ken Blanchard got anything new to say? Should you pay to hear it? Leading at a Higher Level (Financial Times Prentice Hall, $24.99) answers both questions positively as Blanchard and colleagues engagingly tackle the overanalyzed subject of leadership. Even retreads on customer service and situational leadership come alive thanks to his insight and easy-to-digest style. Newer material, such as the on-target recommendation that would-be leaders begin by working on self-leadership, make this a worthy successor to The One-Minute Manager.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Staff Smarts" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works