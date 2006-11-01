My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Connect with Cuba

The embargo is still in place, but it's not too early to dream.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Jorge Espinosa visited Cuba a few years ago, he saw innovation at work: People were manufacturing antennas out of tin cans and other pieces of trash so they could pick up the TV transmissions from hotels. "Lots of people are hungry for the tools to succeed in business," says Espinosa, a Cuban-born intellectual property attorney in Miami. "They need the management skills, the products and the new technologies we take for granted here."

Of course, most experts say there probably will not be an influx of new products into Cuba from the U.S. any time soon due to the U.S. trade embargo. However, most Cuba watchers think there will be enormous opportunities on the island for businesses large and small when the embargo ends.

One sign of demand, says Tom Mouhsian, associate director of the Washington, DC, office of PR firm MWW Group, is the rising volume of trade between the U.S. and Cuba since 2000, when Congress began allowing U.S. businesses to export food and medicine to the island. "The numbers went from $6.6 million in 2001 to $361 million in 2005," Mouhsian says. "There's demand for our products."

To get your foot in the door, you can register trademarks in Cuba to pave the way for future business dealings there, says Espinosa--although he warns there's a danger that the Cuban government will stop honoring these trademarks to retaliate against the embargo.

Olga Pina, a Tampa, Florida, attorney who specializes in international trade, suggests entrepreneurs read economic reports on Cuba and pay attention to its needs. Entrepreneurs should also try to network at conferences with Cuba's midlevel government officials--people who are likely to have a continuing influence no matter who's at the top. Says Pina, "These are the people who can help you when the opportunity presents itself."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works