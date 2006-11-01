No Deal

An immigrant exodus could hurt your bottom line.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Fed up with what they see as federal inaction on illegal immigration, some cities and counties are taking the issue into their own hands. The sheriff in Butler County, Ohio, has threatened to arrest illegal immigrants. Hazelton, Pennsylvania, is revoking business licenses of companies that hire illegal immigrants and fining landlords who rent to them. What's getting lost, some say, is a discussion of illegal immigrants' buying power.

"When politicians say they're going to send back the immigrants, they don't realize that these 11 million to 20 million people are consumers," says Jorge Pinto, a professor of international business at Pace University in New York City. These restrictions have even legal immigrants lying low--and spending less with local businesses.

Multicultural management consulting firm Santiago Solutions Group estimates Hispanic consumers in the U.S. spent $700 billion last year. The U.S. Census also estimates that 40 percent of Hispanics living in the U.S. are foreign-born. "If 40 percent of [all Hispanic spending] is coming from immigrants, that's a massive amount of money," says Carl Kravetz of the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies.

This effect is already being felt in Atlanta, where realtors have noted an 80 percent drop in the number of Hispanics looking to buy homes since Georgia enacted stricter immigration laws. "Immigration has an impact on economic growth and on inflation," says Pinto. "The more these two variables become evident, the more pressure [there will be] on policymakers."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Why Entrepreneurs Are Launching Their Startups in Singapore

Starting a Business

Slow Down! Why Starting Slow Is the Right Speed for Business Success

Starting a Business

These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)