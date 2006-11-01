Marketing

What Are Your Site Visitors Looking At?

Knowing what site visitors see can help you attract their attention.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Just how much of your e-newsletter do your subscribers really read? Where's the best spot to put ads on your blog? How can your landing page invite more sales? By knowing what your prospects are not seeing, you can configure your online marketing campaigns for optimal viewing.

This isn't solely about conversion tracking, where you track an action, like a newsletter sign-up or an online sale. The problem is that you have an unlimited number of variables to test. For example, which exact words on your landing page are costing you customers? Tackling that potential problem seems impossible. Eye tracking to the rescue!

You can actually track the eye movements of your web page, blog or e-mail readers. Eye-tracking service providers--including Auragen Communications, Eyetools, EyeTracking and Nielson Norman Group--can use focus groups to reveal what people are and aren't seeing. You may get a heat map, which uses colors to indicate the most and least viewed areas of your web page. Or you may get an eye-flow report, which models individuals' visual paths across your web page.

Based on his company's analysis of more than 1,000 web pages, Eyetools CTO Greg Edwards debunks several online marketing myths.

Myth #1: More copy is better. People stop reading as soon as words lose value, so don't bury your selling points and assume readers will get to them.

Myth #2: Push your brand. Using your company logo and sprinkling your company name into your copy is fine. Starting most sentences or paragraphs with your company name is overkill.

Myth #3: Put everything above the fold. According to Edwards, a well-designed web page encourages scrolling. Unfortunately, many marketers jam too much information above the fold, which actually decreases reading.

When it comes to your online marketing campaigns, there are no one-size-fits-all rules for catching more customers. Don't try to guess what prospects see--let eye tracking show you.

Catherine Seda is a leading internet and search marketing expert. She's dean of internet marketing for LA College International and creator of the new Search Marketing MasteryT Pay-Per-Click training course and free lessons.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online