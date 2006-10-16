2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

October 16, 2006 4 min read

A Note From The Editor

By Rick Newman



Friday afternoon. Sun. Three-day weekend. Early cutout. Mellencamp. Loud. And a 500-horsepower, lipstick-red Ford Mustang convertible. Are you with me here?

I wondered if other drivers would be. I merged onto one highway, where a bunch of meandering drivers didn't seem to have the same sense of purpose I was feeling. I downshifted from fourth to third, sending a nuclear-powered roar out the exhaust, and assertively darted in front of a BMW 7 series sedan. Then I punched it hard and watched the 7 fade in the mirror. Yessssss.

As I eased out around the speed limit, however, Bimmer Man started to catch up. I pulled to the right, yielding the fast lane to him-and wondering what kind of gesture he might offer as he glided by. He sidled up, raised his arm-and up came a highly approving thumb, matched by wide grin. Right on, Bimmer Man. You get it.

Funny thing is, the GT500 is the alter ego of refined rides like those from BMW, Audi, or Lexus. It's as gaudy as a full-body tattoo, with bold colors, fat racing stripes, a cheesy Cobra emblem on the grille, air scoops, a volcanic rumble, and all kinds of other features that shout, 'notice me!' But its performance cred earns respect. In addition to the rollicking engine, the GT500 has a race-tuned suspension that helps keep the power in check on curves, along with powerful Brembo brakes, a must-have (often overlooked) for cars this muscular. The only transmission is a stiff and precise manual six-speed. Sorry, automotive poseurs. All told, the GT500's specs match up quite well with those of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06-which costs about $20,000 more.

In all other facets, the GT500 is solid. All too often, performance cars are all flash and dash, with little else going for them. Not the GT500. It benefits from the same cool retro design as the conventional Mustang, with the three-spoke steering wheel and the sloping back that evokes the classic fastback look from the late '60s. Plus there are some nice modern touches: The roof on the convertible retracts automatically with the touch of a single button, for instance, and the cabin is sporty and comfortable. And you can actually fit two kids in the back seat. As fun as this car is on a long summer weekend, it's not bad in everyday driving either.

