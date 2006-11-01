My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Track All-Star

Highly ranked small cap shows steady growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
News flash: Not all small-cap companies are risky startups. Many boast track records that are hard to top.

George Henning, portfolio manager of the Pacific Advisors Small Cap Fund (PASMX), is a big fan of small caps. Keeping about 40 stocks in the portfolio, the average market cap of which is about $500 million, he understands that many small-cap companies are well-managed and have sustainable growth patterns. Plus, "the balance sheets on a lot of the companies I own have never been stronger," he says. "They have a lot of cash on the books."

Up more than 8 percent this year through August 14, the Pacific Advisors Small Cap Fund was ranked No. 1 by Morningstar in 2003, 2004 and through the first half of 2006. Henning gained an edge from the 18 years he spent in senior management with Chubb and Transamerica. "I learned what to look for in the small-cap arena, where management is critical to a company's success," he says.

Henning prefers to invest in value companies he can hold for three or more years. At press time, holdings included energy, health care for prison facilities and basic industry companies.

Best suited for those who like established small-cap companies, the fund can be volatile. Says Henning, "If you're very risk-averse, you're going to have volatility in a fund no matter how [well it's managed]."

Dian Vujovichis an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works