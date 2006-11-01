My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Fight or Flight?

Tips for knowing when to go at it and when to give in.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When you're the little guy, you have to be realistic. Chances are you won't have the time or leverage to negotiate everything you'd like. Pick your battles wisely.

Start by putting yourself in your opponent's shoes. Big businesses often say no based on "policy." These internal rules keep them running smoothly. Understand this if they declare certain requests off-limits.

Other times, calling something nonnegotiable is simply a ploy to wear you out. Use your business network and clever research to find out what's really going on. You may have more leverage than you think.

If you have the opportunity, negotiate. But limit your demands. Focus on just a few points-the important ones that you may actually be able to win.

If they say no, demand a plausible explanation. Dismiss the canned deal-maker's dialogue: "We always do it that way," or "Take it or leave it." Use open-ended questions to get the other side talking.

If you go over someone's head, beware of blowback. At the very least, count on that subordinate carrying a grudge. Also, consider a "most favored nations" clause-their obligation to treat you no less favorably than others with whom they're making similar deals. If it works, you'll coattail on someone else's better terms. If it doesn't, at least you'll know you're not alone. And misery loves company.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Dieneris author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Branding Strategies That Create Customers Who Spend 300% More

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This Chinese Distillery Is Bringing the Most Consumed Spirit on the Planet to America