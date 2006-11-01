Free Conference Tool
Though you wouldn't expect too many value-added features on a free service, Free Conferencing Corporation of America's FreeConferenceCall service, which offers free conferencing for as many as 96 people for up to six hours per call, now gives you free recordings of calls. At registration, customers receive an access code to activate the recording service. Recorded calls can be replayed or downloaded as sound files that can be edited and distributed. This allows conference calls, media briefings, teleseminars and the like to be preserved for other listeners. Visit www.freeconferencecall.com for details.
Gwen Moranis co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.