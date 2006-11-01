Technology

Free Conference Tool

Get more than you expect from this free service.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Though you wouldn't expect too many value-added features on a free service, Free Conferencing Corporation of America's FreeConferenceCall service, which offers free conferencing for as many as 96 people for up to six hours per call, now gives you free recordings of calls. At registration, customers receive an access code to activate the recording service. Recorded calls can be replayed or downloaded as sound files that can be edited and distributed. This allows conference calls, media briefings, teleseminars and the like to be preserved for other listeners. Visit www.freeconferencecall.com for details.

Gwen Moranis co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says