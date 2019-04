Hot on the Trail?

Consistent marketing messages lead to better sales.

Medical scrubs aren't brand-driven, so Sandi Richter has to be creative in marketing Crazy Scrubs , her fun line of clinician-wear. Her marketing works best when individual vehicles have the same look, and one leads to the next: in-store marketing to the website, direct mail to in-store promotions, the website to the catalog and so on."You have to be consistent," explains the 47-year-old Englewood, Colorado, entrepreneur. "Your online and off-line strategies have to build on each other."Marketing consultant Bryan Eisenberg, author of Waiting for Your Cat to Bark? Persuading Customers When They Ignore Marketing, calls it "scent-trail marketing." He says customers seek out information as if they were following a scent. A weak scent trail that doesn't draw customers into the campaign or point them to the next step in the sales process puts the sale at risk.How does it work? Create a consistent look and message from your first contact with customers, directing them to the point of purchase. A direct-mail piece with a special offer should send customers to a special page on your website that has the same look and offer as the mailer. Says Eisenberg, "Carry the message through your in-store signage or your catalog, or wherever the conversion happens."