Ship Shape

Web tools make export compliance easy.

November 1, 2006 1 min read

Having web export compliance management measures in place enables you to streamline export transaction processes, improve client and supplier relationships, and reduce risks.

"Innocent mistakes in the export compliance area can lead to civil and administrative fines," notes Kay Georgi of Washington, DC-based law firm Arent Fox PLLC.

The following companies offer web tools to auto-mate manually intensive processes while ensuring regulation compliance: eCustoms, JPMorgan Chase Vastera, TradeBeam and Tradepaq.

"Web tools need to have the right set of processes, procedures, control points and metrics to be effective and efficient," says Bernie Hart, Vastera product company head. Contact a trade compliance consultant to analyze your requirements and options, and provide product demonstrations.

For more information, visit The Bureau of Industry and Security Office of Export Enforcement.