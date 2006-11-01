My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Paying the Price

The rising cost of healthcare could lead to surcharges.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nearly 50 million Americans smoke, and it's burning a hole in employers' wallets. Smoking leads to $75.5 billion every year in direct health-care costs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smokers with individually written health-care policies already pay more for health insurance, but companies are starting to require smoking employees in group plans to pay more, too. "The premium increase is becoming more of a trend," says Micah Berman, executive director of the Tobacco Public Policy Center, a legal resource center in Columbus, Ohio, working to reduce smoking and tobacco use.

Will employers start asking employees with other habits and conditions-for example, drinking and obesity--to pay more for health insurance, too? Nan Andrews Amish, a San Francisco Bay-area health-care consultant, thinks so. "We are moving toward asking the overweight to pay more," she says.

Tread carefully when applying surcharges within a group plan, however. Nondiscrimination rules of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act prohibit companies with group plans from assessing surcharges on employees with certain health factors. "Nicotine addiction is considered a health factor," Berman says.

Employers can charge more, however, if rate hikes are done in conjunction with a wellness program. "If an employer can make a good-faith showing that higher insurance surcharges for tobacco users are part of an overall wellness program," Berman says, "they can legally charge higher health insurance premiums for these employees."

Chris Penttila is a freelance journalist in the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, area.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works