My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Figuring Out Your Competive Advantage

Boost sales by selling customers on your competitive advantage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You've got the coolest widget or service around--now all you need is a solid competitive advantage to shout from the rooftops. And we're not talking the usual clichés, either. If your marketing materials say, "We have great service, knowledgeable people and great experience," go back to the drawing board. "Everyone's saying that," says Jaynie L. Smith, author of Creating Competitive Advantage and founder of Smart Advantage Inc., a consulting company in Hollywood, Florida. "How can you say it in a way that [the customer] believes you? Be different--talk about specifics. By using measurable, quantifiable statements, you get a lot more credibility."

First, do some market research to find out what your customers care about most. Is it fast deliveries? Longer hours? Determine what moves them, says Smith, and edit your competitive advantage message accordingly. Maybe your competitors offer more than 10 varieties or have a good safety record, but if they're not saying it to customers, you should. "If we say 95 percent of our business comes from referrals, and the other guy is not saying that, then we look like the leader," says Smith.

Finally, make sure your competitive advantage is heard. Create your top bullet points and put them on your letterhead, business card, invoices, etc. "It's not just about bringing [in] new customers--it's about keeping the ones you have," says Smith. "The competition is knocking on your customers' doors every day, so customers need to know why they're staying as much as the [new prospect] needs to know why he's going to do business with you."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works