Young Guns

Get a jump on the action with these new franchises.

November 1, 2006 1 min read

If you're interested in buying a franchise but yawn at the idea of being the 10,000th in line to operate a franchise that's been around for decades, you'll be glad to know that franchising isn't as old-school as you might think. The more you research franchising, the more you'll find you can tap into innovative, new concepts--maybe even ideas you've never heard of before--while still benefiting from all the systems, training and support franchising has traditionally offered.

How do you find these hidden gems in time to get in on the ground floor? Our Top New Franchises listing, which provides information on companies that have started franchising since 2001, is a good place to start.

This is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step in your own research, which should include reading the franchise company's literature (including its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular), calling and visiting existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Visit our Franchise Zone for more information on finding and researching a franchise.