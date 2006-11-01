My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Having a Ball

Jewelry made out of baseballs? It's a hit!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Bracelets made from authentic baseball materials with team logos
Who: Frank Cerullo and Nick Iovacchini of GameWear
Where: Branchville, New Jersey
When: Started in 2002
How much: $50,000

W hen Frank Cerullo told his family about his plans to start GameWear, he didn't get quite the reaction he was hoping for. "I said, 'I think I'm going to quit my job and do this full time,' and I pulled out this ratty old necklace that we cut from a baseball," recalls Cerullo, 28. "I'll never forget the look on my aunt's face."

"It was hard to convince people how serious we were about it," adds Nick Iovacchini, 27.

The idea formed in 2000 while the co-founders were playing baseball for George Washington University. From a ruined baseball, the friends created necklaces for themselves and their teammates. As the necklaces' popularity grew, Cerullo and Iovacchini realized they had a business on their hands. After college, in 2002, they started GameWear with $50,000 from their own pockets. In addition to the necklaces, they created bracelets using the same baseball material and featuring the prominent red stitching.

While getting their business off the ground, Iovacchini took a bartending job and Cerullo taught at a local college. For two years, the pair spent their off hours on GameWear, finalizing their designs and hunting for manufacturers. After a search for U.S. manufacturers proved fruitless, they found a company in China that met their needs. Their work paid off when they signed a licensing deal with Major League Baseball, obtaining the rights to put MLB team logos on their bracelets.

Now the company has grown to 12 employees, and its bracelets also feature team logos from the NBA, NCAA football, the NFL and the NHL. Available online at www.wearthegame.com and at nearly every MLB stadium and NBA arena, the bracelets are expected to bring in 2006 sales in the high seven-figure range.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works