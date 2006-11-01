My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Baby Steps

Focusing on the little ones turned into big business for this retailer.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Collection of vintage-inspired baby products
Who: Jeanette Mulvey of Baby Goes Vintage
Where: Middlesex, New Jersey
When: Started in 2003
How much: $5,000

Baby Goes Vintage founder Jeanette Mulvey never expected her sales to break $100,000. But with only $5,000 out of her pocket, a home office, one part-time employee and a self-constructed website (www.babygoesvintage.com), she managed to bring in $125,000 last year and projects sales of $175,000 this year. "I really didn't expect it to be [this] profitable," says Mulvey, 35, whose online store sells vintage-inspired baby products such as books, toys and nursery décor.

Mulvey, who has two children ages 3 and 1, opted for a virtual store to accommodate her busy life as a wife and mother--and to help her cut costs. Her operations and inventory costs are low, and many of her items are drop-shipped from the manufacturer. Mulvey also acts as her own PR agent and relies on word-of-mouth advertising and product placement in magazines.

Recently, Mulvey signed a deal with Amazon.com, and she's branching out with A Girl's Cottage, a site offering furnishings for girls' rooms.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works