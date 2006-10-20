My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Getting the Goods

Finding super stuff to sell on eBay is a matter of making the right connections.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Great products at fair prices make the sale on eBay, so where do you get the goods? It's all about forging relationships with reliable, trustworthy suppliers.

The needs of your business will dictate what form these relationships take, but your choices include manufacturers, wholesale distributors, drop-ship companies, liquidators, closeout distributors, job lot traders and eBay itself.

Price and quality range dramatically among these providers, so it takes time and patience to find the best match. Attending trade shows and joining trade organizations related to the business you want to specialize in are great ways to meet potential vendors. These activities can also help you fine-tune your buying decisions. "This is what any retailer in America would do for information on trends and consumer buying habits," says Lisa Suttora, the Seattle-based founder and CEO of Whatdoisell.com, an online guide to successful sourcing.

Following sourcing strategies used by brick-and-mortar retailers makes good sense for eBay entrepreneurs, says Suttora. "You're not building an eBay business," she says. "You're building a retail business on eBay." Mimicking traditional retailers lends more credibility to eBay sellers and boosts repeat sales, Suttora adds.

Keeping up with business news can also guide your buying decisions. An article on the renewed popularity of knitting, for example, suggests potential success selling knitting needles, yarns, patterns and other accessories.

That method supports another sourcing tenet: Choose products based on what buyers want to buy, not what you want to sell. Jeremy Hanks, co-founder and CEO of Doba LLC, a product-sourcing and drop-shipping service provider in Orem, Utah, cites the example of his wife and her passion for scrapbooking. When she started selling scrapbooking supplies on eBay, the business didn't find much support. "It's so easy to stick with the hobby mentality," says Hanks, adding that in doing so, you skip the crucial step of assessing the strength of a particular market.

As a drop-shipper, Hanks notes that services like his help eBay sellers test a product without a huge investment upfront. His company charges a monthly or annual fee to access its inventory of 250,000 whole-sale products as well as pictures and product descriptions. Sellers pay for the product only when there's actually a sale. Doba's fees start at $30 a month. Drop-shippers in general charge fees of about $5 per shipment, a premium price that should be weighed against the value of not having to keep inventory, photograph products or write copy.

Markets and consumer tastes can change suddenly, so most eBay experts recommend staying alert to new sources, even when existing suppliers seem reliable. Arman Yavuz (eBay User ID: naras04), owner of Naras Technology LLC in Chicago, has established a solid customer base for his company's laptops and computer accessories. But strolling through a mall one day, Yavuz, 25, saw a buzz around a kiosk selling dog tag jewelry. Now he sells the tags on eBay along with a line of T-shirts printed with personal photographs. The T-shirts and jewelry gross up to $2,000 a month on eBay, while computer sales reach up to $70,000 monthly.

"We didn't want to concentrate on just one field," Yavuz says, "and there's an audience for pretty much everything on eBay."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)