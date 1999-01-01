Say the Word

Voice-activated computers, Web page editors and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Your fingers have just become obsolete--at least for dialing phones. The SCH-2000 voice-dialing digital cellular phone from Sprint PCS and Samsung allows you to access up to 20 stored numbers just by saying the name of the person you wish to call. Equipped with a built-in voice memo function for recording personal notes or reminders and a five-line LCD screen that displays text messages and caller ID information, the phone's vibrating ringer quietly alerts you to incoming calls, which you can conclude with a dramatic flick of the phone's active flip feature. Powered by a standard lithium ion battery, this 5.4-ounce phone provides up to two and a half hours of talk time.

SCH-2000
Sprint PCS/Samsung
(800) 480-4PCS
http://www.samsungtelecom.com
http://www.sprintpcsnews.com
Price: $179

Light Show

Except for the fact that Lightware's new personal presentation projector, code named "Beetle," weighs under 5 pounds and can fit in a travel bag next to your laptop PC, this personal presentation projector doesn't have much else in common with an insect. This Beetle uses a high-resolution color polysilicon LCD engine and a 200-watt metal halide lamp to deliver startlingly bright, clear images that bring PowerPoint and other presentations to life. Compatible with PC and Mac laptops, as well as most resolution standards and video modes, the projector is equipped with dual built-in speakers for crisp stereo sound.

"Beetle" Personal Projector
Lightware Inc.
(800) 445-9396
http://www.lightware.com
Price: $2,995

Get It Straight

Laptop users, prepare to rejoice! The Cordpack laptop accessory carrying case and organizer will straighten out your unruly mass of tangled phone and power cords for good. Made of sturdy nylon, Cordpack uses cleverly designed pockets to allow quick, easy access to cords and peripherals while at the same time keeping them tidy and safe from wear and tear. Cordpack is compatible with all makes and models of laptops and comes in any color you like, as long as it's black.

Cordpack
Cordpack Inc.
(415) 695-9856
http://www.cordpack.com
Price: $39.95

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.