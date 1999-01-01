Say the Word

Voice-activated computers, Web page editors and more.

January 1, 1999 2 min read

This story appears in the January 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Your fingers have just become obsolete--at least for dialing phones. The SCH-2000 voice-dialing digital cellular phone from Sprint PCS and Samsung allows you to access up to 20 stored numbers just by saying the name of the person you wish to call. Equipped with a built-in voice memo function for recording personal notes or reminders and a five-line LCD screen that displays text messages and caller ID information, the phone's vibrating ringer quietly alerts you to incoming calls, which you can conclude with a dramatic flick of the phone's active flip feature. Powered by a standard lithium ion battery, this 5.4-ounce phone provides up to two and a half hours of talk time.

SCH-2000

Sprint PCS/Samsung

(800) 480-4PCS

http://www.samsungtelecom.com

http://www.sprintpcsnews.com

Price: $179

Light Show

Except for the fact that Lightware's new personal presentation projector, code named "Beetle," weighs under 5 pounds and can fit in a travel bag next to your laptop PC, this personal presentation projector doesn't have much else in common with an insect. This Beetle uses a high-resolution color polysilicon LCD engine and a 200-watt metal halide lamp to deliver startlingly bright, clear images that bring PowerPoint and other presentations to life. Compatible with PC and Mac laptops, as well as most resolution standards and video modes, the projector is equipped with dual built-in speakers for crisp stereo sound.

"Beetle" Personal Projector

Lightware Inc.

(800) 445-9396

http://www.lightware.com

Price: $2,995

Get It Straight

Laptop users, prepare to rejoice! The Cordpack laptop accessory carrying case and organizer will straighten out your unruly mass of tangled phone and power cords for good. Made of sturdy nylon, Cordpack uses cleverly designed pockets to allow quick, easy access to cords and peripherals while at the same time keeping them tidy and safe from wear and tear. Cordpack is compatible with all makes and models of laptops and comes in any color you like, as long as it's black.

Cordpack

Cordpack Inc.

(415) 695-9856

http://www.cordpack.com

Price: $39.95