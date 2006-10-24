2006 Volkswagen Rabbit

October 24, 2006 4 min read

A Note From The Editor

The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download fromas well as a $1 subscription tomagazine.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Provided by



A lot of car buffs like to glory over halo cars-the superfast, ultramodern machines that run $60,000, $80,000, $100,000 or more. That's fine-but it's a lot more interesting when you can produce something worth talking about for under 20 grand.

Volkswagen used to excel at this, building sprightly little racers that got your blood roiling. Then the German automaker lost its focus-er, set its sights higher, I mean-and other carmakers took the entry-sport trophy with cars like the Mazda 3 and the Honda Civic. But Volkswagen has drifted back to Earth and hopped ahead once again with, of all things, a modern remake of the venerable Rabbit.

The name is misleading. The Rabbit doesn't gently galumph from place to place, benignly following its nose. It races, thanks to a thumping 150-horsepower, five-cylinder engine that constitutes a big heart for a small car. The Rabbit is ahead of the pack in lots of other ways too, especially the standard equipment that comes on the base model, which starts at less than $16,000 for the two-door. In addition to expected basics like cruise control, a CD player, and power windows, every Rabbit comes with rear A/C vents, automatic one-touch, up-down windows all around, an MP3 connector in the audio system, and vanity lights over the two visor mirrors. In the four-door, which starts just below $18,000, even heated seats come standard.

There are so many features for the price that you're compelled to inspect the rest of the car to see what Volkswagen left off. My search turned up almost nothing. In addition to the comfort features, there's a full suite of air bags. Antilock brakes are standard. And there are further refinements that make driving this car almost as much as fun as what regular rabbits do to fill their spare time. The center armrest is one of the softest I've ever leaned on-a small thing, but the kind of careful touch that breeds confidence in the car. The ride is quiet and calm when you want it to be and jaunty when you're in the mood for a little excitement. And everything, inside and out, feels solid. Sure, I'd rather be driving a Bentley or Aston Martin, but I feel like a much smarter consumer in the Rabbit.

Snapshot