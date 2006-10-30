2007 Mazda CX-7

October 30, 2006 4 min read

A Note From The Editor

The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download fromas well as a $1 subscription tomagazine.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Rick Newman



Mazda gets it. The Miata roadster is as much fun as any car at any price, the Mazda3 offers great performance for under 20 grand, and now the CX-7, a brand new offering, reveals that crossovers can be quite lively, as well as practical.

The formula is familiar by now: Like other trendy crossovers, such as the Toyota Rav4 and the Chevy Equinox, the CX-7 feels light and nimble like a midsize sedan but has a little extra height and cargo space like you'd find in an SUV. So you get lots of functionality without having to endure the heavy, bumpy attributes of more conventional utilities, the old-fashioned kind built on truck underpinnings. But the CX-7 goes a half-step further than many crossovers, with sporty handling and just-plain-fun drivability that more utilitarian competitors can't match. It's powered by a zesty 244-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a smart choice that propels the CX-7 with verve, and decent gas mileage to boot. Big 18-inch tires provide a superstable highway feel and help the CX-7 remain surprisingly grippy on curves. I drove the CX-7 aggressively through some of my favorite local turns and found it to be a cheerful ride: The vehicle obeyed my stringent commands without tilting or buckling, and the high perch made it seem like even more of a kick. And inside, there's a surprising amount of space for what looks to be a tightly swept and compact design.

I could find a few things to gripe about. No manual transmission is available (hey, you can get one on the BMW X3, so why not the CX-7?), only a six-speed automatic. There could be more storage pockets. And while the cabin is comfortable, interior appointments are not Mazda's strong suit--other cars offer more frills in the same price range, the mid- to upper $20s. But Mazda has built a strong identity by tending to mechanicals first and creature comforts second, like a Volkswagen of the Orient. And the CX-7 is a consistent addition to the family. Consider the bar for crossovers to be raised.

Snapshot