This story appears in the January 1999 issue of Entrepreneur.

Hobby Industry Association Annual Convention & Trade Show
February 4-7, Dallas Convention Center. Crafts, florals, ceramics, jewelry, art materials, and home and personal decor products. Contact Hobby Industry Association, 319 E. 54th St., Elmwood Park, NJ 07407, (800) 822-0494.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
February 6-7, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

Portland Gift Show
February 6-9, Oregon Convention Center, Portland. For wholesalers only. Contact Kelly McLoughlin, Western Exhibitors Trade Shows, 2181 Greenwich St., San Francisco, CA 94123, (800) 346-1212.

JCK Show
February 7-9, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Jewelry wholesalers and retailers only. Contact Jewelers' Circular Keystone Industry Group, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 257-3626.

IT9
February 9-10, Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Scottsdale, Arizona. Innovative thinking conference for entrepreneurs; designed to enhance creative thought processes and generate management ideas. Contact Kelley Oakley, SHR Perceptual Management, 7702 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd., #200, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, (602) 443-7431.

American International Toy Fair
February 12-15, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents showcase toys and entertainment products. Contact Toy Manufacturers of America Inc., 1115 Broadway, #400, New York, NY 10010, (212) 675-1141.

The Supershow
February 12-15, Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Dome and The Pavilions, Atlanta. Sports products and apparel. Contact Tracy Amary, Communications & Show Management Inc., 1450 N.E. 123 St., Miami, FL 33161, (305) 893-8771.

New York Restaurant & Food Service Show
February 21-23, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. New restaurant products and services. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (888) 334-8705.

Share Technical Conference
February 22-25, San Francisco Hilton & Towers. Hardware, software, computer services and information technology strategies. Contact Smith, Bucklin & Associates, 401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611-4267, (888) 5-SHARE-5.

Marketspace '99 Conference & Exhibit
March 1-3, Atlanta Hilton & Towers. Topics include building client relationships via the Internet and taking document business processes to the Web. Contact Dean Fogerty, Xplor International, 24238 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505-6505, (800) 669-7567.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
March 13-14, Rosemont Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.