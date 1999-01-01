Grow Old With Me

Trend watch: bingo games, heat-and-eat lunches.

It's human nature--young people can't wait to grow up. But today's young adults are going to extremes, embracing fashions and pastimes formerly found only in Florida retirement communities. Picture this: Young hipsters cruising in '70s-era Buicks; sporting windbreakers, Sansabelt-style pants, fishing caps and Hush Puppies; and savoring Scotch and cigars after a rousing game of golf.

Just when we thought things couldn't get any weirder, The Washington Post reports bingo games are drawing crowds at trendy Manhattan nightspots. What's next--extreme shuffleboard? We can only pray Depends undergarments, plastic rain-scarves and ear hair don't become fashion statements.

Ding, Dong, Dinner

What can compare to the childhood thrill of the arrival of the ice-cream truck on a hot summer day? Try the adulthood thrill of the sight of a home-meal-replacement truck after a hard day at work.

Services that transport freshly prepared, heat-and-eat lunches are already staples in many business parks. In the future, we predict entrepreneurs who apply the concept to suburban neighborhoods will rake in much more than milk money. With frazzled parents and two-career couples eager to shell out cash in exchange for convenience, you'll need a Big Stick to control the crowds.