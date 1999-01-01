Grow Old With Me

Trend watch: bingo games, heat-and-eat lunches.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's human nature--young people can't wait to grow up. But today's young adults are going to extremes, embracing fashions and pastimes formerly found only in Florida retirement communities. Picture this: Young hipsters cruising in '70s-era Buicks; sporting windbreakers, Sansabelt-style pants, fishing caps and Hush Puppies; and savoring Scotch and cigars after a rousing game of golf.

Just when we thought things couldn't get any weirder, The Washington Post reports bingo games are drawing crowds at trendy Manhattan nightspots. What's next--extreme shuffleboard? We can only pray Depends undergarments, plastic rain-scarves and ear hair don't become fashion statements.

Ding, Dong, Dinner

What can compare to the childhood thrill of the arrival of the ice-cream truck on a hot summer day? Try the adulthood thrill of the sight of a home-meal-replacement truck after a hard day at work.

Services that transport freshly prepared, heat-and-eat lunches are already staples in many business parks. In the future, we predict entrepreneurs who apply the concept to suburban neighborhoods will rake in much more than milk money. With frazzled parents and two-career couples eager to shell out cash in exchange for convenience, you'll need a Big Stick to control the crowds.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.