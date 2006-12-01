My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Best Practices

Your good habits can rub off on your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Can practicing one habit every day help your business? D'Lynda Fischer, 47, thinks so. Every morning, she wakes up without the help of an alarm clock and just lies in bed. She takes a few minutes to "check in with her body" to see what kind of exercise she feels like doing and plan the rest of her day. "Do I feel like bike riding, going on a run, stretching or doing weights?" she says. It all comes together to help her run her Los Angeles women's athletic apparel and gear store, Sporteve, which projects 2006 sales of $1 million.

Paul Spiegelman takes time each day to handwrite personal thank you or recognition notes to his employees and clients. With 270 employees, the co-founder and CEO of The Beryl Companies in Bedford, Texas, says it's not a small task, but he considers it important to his business, which provides outsourced customer service functions for the health care industry. "I realized the littlest touches would have an impact on someone," says Spiegelman, 48. He may be onto something, as The Beryl Companies projects $25 million in sales this year.

If you start a new daily habit for your business, something a bit unorthodox might help. Just ask A. Harrison Barnes, 36, founder of Juriscape, a Pasadena, California, parent company of 11 businesses in the legal recruiting industry with $25 million in annual sales. He listens to meditation MP3s each night before he sleeps, training his subconscious on topics such as boosting self-confidence and recognizing opportunities. "It's great," says Barnes. "Most people don't realize the subconscious really does influence everything."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works