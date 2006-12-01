My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Paying for Business Travel

Using a corporate credit card has some material advantages.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As persuasive as plastic is for consumers, most entrepreneurs don't use it for business related purchasing. According to David W. Nelms, chair and CEO of Discover Financial Services, small businesses spend more than $4 trillion a year, but only a third of them use corporate cards, and just 10 percent of that $4 trillion is charged. Those numbers spelled opportunity for Discover, which recently launched the Discover Business Card for companies with less than $1 million in annual revenue and fewer than five employees.

Targeted card payment systems like the Discover Business Card or American Express' OPEN cards are good news for companies trying to keep travel and other indirect costs down. Using a corporate card for T&E is the first step in any travel management program, whatever the size of the firm, says Caleb Tiller of the National Business Travel Association. With spending information captured centrally, companies gain transparency--they can see in real time what's being spent by which employees on which travel suppliers. Spending patterns, Tiller says, can be evaluated to uncover potential savings opportunities. "Even smaller companies can negotiate discounts with certain suppliers in exchange for market share," he says.

There are other benefits to using a corporate card for T&E. Supplemental insurance for car renters is an important benefit, spending limits help stop abuse and regular T&E spending reports give you visibility before an expense report is even filed. Features of the Discover Business Card include a no-fee check system as well as cash rebates--5 percent on office supplies, 2 percent on gas and up to 1 percent on all other purchases. OPEN from American Express offers co-branded cards with JetBlue and Delta that offer 5 percent savings on total ticket prices. In addition, both co-branded cards offer discounts ranging from 3 percent to 25 percent from a collection of partners, including FedEx Kinko's, Hertz and Hyatt.
For more information, go to www.discoverbiz.com and www.open.americanexpress.com.

Julie Moline is a freelance writer, editor and editorial consultant in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It