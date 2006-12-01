True Story

Ever wonder what makes successful people tick? One book works it out.

Thre are Better than One

It can be awesome and exciting to contemplate the achievements of inspired entrepreneurs, but when it comes to figuring out their sources of inspiration, most people just feel confused. Bestselling author Stephen Covey and leadership consultant David K. Hatch help cut through that confusion in Everyday Greatness: Inspiration for a Meaningful Life (Rutledge Hill Press, $24.99) by taking a collection of stories about inspiring people previously published in Reader's Digest and adding commentary, analysis, reflections and other annotations. The result is an instructive and, yes, inspiring look at high achievers from many walks, including entrepreneurs such as Walt Disney and people who have succeeded in multiple areas, such as actor and athlete Chuck Norris. One characteristic common to all of them is persistence. These inspiring people may have quit one or more times, but they always got back up, or they didn't get into this collection.

In The Triple Bottom Line (Jossey-Bass, $24.95), Andrew W. Savitz, a PricewaterhouseCoopers sustainable business expert, defines sustainable business as creating long-term shareholder value by seizing opportunities and managing risks related to the economic, social and environmental impact of doing business. The resulting win-win-win scenario is the triple bottom line. Savitz explains the new paradigm, charts its rise and offers guidelines for companies that see value in playing this game. One starting tip: Look for any intersection between profit and the public good. If it benefits humanity and you can make money at it, you're halfway there.

