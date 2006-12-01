Technology

Web Sites Adapt to Mobile Access

With the mobile web changing, sites are getting ready to go.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Most cell phone, smartphone and PDA owners have an option to surf the web from their mobile devices. But in the U.S., few actually exercise that option. Adam Wright, senior research manager with research group Ipsos Insight, sees a flattening out in rates of users accessing the web through mobile devices. "People are comparing it to their PC in the workplace or at home, and [they] feel it's not a good experience," says Wright. "It's a user interface thing." Small screens and other technical challenges make the experience pale in comparison with browsing on a regular computer.

The U.S. reluctance to adopt the mobile web hasn't escaped attention. Some new developments are aimed at improving the mobile web experience. The .mobi top level domain designed to help clear up web address confusion and let users know which sites are optimized and formatted for mobile devices opened for registration in 2006. On the first day .mobi was open to the general public, more than 75,000 businesses and individuals registered names. Visit http://pc.mtld.mobi for more information or to find a registrar. Meanwhile, the World Wide Web Consortium, or W3C, has published a working draft of the Device Independent Authoring Language, or DIAL, aimed at helping web designers create sites for viewing on any mobile device.

Although some big players have already launched .mobi sites, entrepreneurs may want to wait and see if .mobi and DIAL catch on before making substantial investments in this arena. In the long run, Wright sees new mobile form factors like the ultra mobile Origami PC concept perhaps boosting mobile web access. Don't look for any landslide shifts in mobile web use, but road warrior entrepreneurs are anticipating a better on-the-go web experience in the future.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says