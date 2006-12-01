My Queue

Effective Search Engine Marketing

Keeping track of search engine marketing.
This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Online software services are now embracing the rise in search engine keyword marketing. NetSuite, a provider of on-demand business software suites, has launched the NetSuite Keyword Marketing Module. It allows users to manage and track their keyword marketing campaigns, and works with Google AdWords and Yahoo! Sponsored Search. The aim is to arm businesses with more information about their marketing through reports that gather data on click-through visitors, conversion rates, revenue and ROI.

A keyword creation wizard helps businesses get started with minimal fuss. Campaigns can be tracked according to individual keywords or keyword groups. The Keyword Marketing Module is available to NetSuite and NetSuite CRM+ users at no extra cost. Salesforce.com also announced a keyword marketing service that allows users to launch a Google AdWords campaign from within Salesforce.com for $300 per month. It's one indication of the popularity of keyword advertising and businesses' need to track the effectiveness and efficiency of this form of marketing.

