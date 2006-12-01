Technology

Technology to Look Forward to: Flexible Displays

Flexible display technologies will change the way you do business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Imagine taking your desktop computer display, rolling it into a compact tube and tossing it into your briefcase. You've just imagined a future scenario with flexible display technology. It's a future that could include displays built into fabrics, advertising wrapped around objects, cell phones that conform to your hand and screens that curve.

Janice K. Mahon, vice president of technology commercialization at Universal Display, a leading technology developer in the field, says, "To make communications work, you need portability. LCDs just aren't good enough." Universal Display works with a technology called OLED, or Organic Light Emitting Diodes (or Device). Mahon describes the current state of flexible displays as "mid-development," and says, "Our focus is to get to super-flexible, full-color, power-efficient OLED displays."

Companies large and small are pursuing flexible displays. R&D company Eikos, founded by Joe Pich�, 49, has 20 employees and works with Japanese customers and the Department of Energy. The business is trying out a different sort of flexible display material--carbon nanotube technology that can be applied to special surfaces with an inkjet machine. A demonstration of their work shows a screen being rolled up into the size of a pencil. On the other end of the spectrum, Siemens has demonstrated flexible displays that could reach the market next year. Potential uses include business cards, food cartons and medicine packaging.

Growing businesses may be in on the ground floor of developing flexible display technologies, but even more businesses will be affected when these devices reach the wider market. Expect advertising uses to be among the first to hit the mainstream. Mahon sees the production costs coming down considerably as the manufacturing process improves: "Twenty years from now, [it will be hard to] imagine the day that a display wasn't flexible."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says