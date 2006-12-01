My Queue

The Principle's Office

A marketing agency taps into the selling power of businesses on their best behavior.
This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur.

Plenty of businesses today don't gauge their success by profitability alone--they look at their commitment to social issues and impact on the environment as well. Mindee Nodvin, 41-year-old founder of The Bellwether Group, calls it the new triple bottom line, and her Seattle business helps clients communicate their commitment to values-conscious customers.

One quintessential Bellwether client: Richmond, British Columbia-based Nature's Path Foods Inc. In 2005, the organic cereal and breakfast products maker prevented a total of nearly 10 million pounds of pesticides and synthetic fossil fuel fertilizer from being used. Bellwether recently completed a video with the founder of Nature's Path and used it not only to motivate the company's sales team, but also to educate retailers and distributors about Nature's Path.

Bellwether practices what it preaches, returning much of its profits--sales should reach $3 million to $5 million this year--to its community.

