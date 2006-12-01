Stay Energized When Selling

Everyone gets burned out at times, but you can take steps to recharge.

Tired? Depressed? Lost that energy and spark you had in your business? Feel like you've been spinning your wheels? We all feel that way sometimes. We all want to be excited about what we do and how we feel every day, but sometimes we get overwhelmed by our work and forget the reasons we started a business in the first place. Here are seven ways to make sure you stay energized and don't burn out.

1. Break out of your network. When you keep selling to the same old accounts, it not only can jeopardize your business with lack of new activity, but it can also become dull and mundane. Stepping out of your comfort zone and meeting new people can infuse you with fresh ideas and other ways to view your business.

2. Renew your goals. Goals help us focus and give us something to look forward to. When you have a fresh set of activities in front of you to accomplish, it keeps you moving and energized.

3. Create a daily workout. Our bodies need to be in shape for our minds to work best. Most burnout is mental, but it's usually brought on by fatigue and lack of energy. How you move, what you eat and what you think about can change how you feel about your work.

4. Get a second wind . I know this might sound like the opposite of eliminating sales burnout, but it can have a profound impact on your energy level and frame of mind. Next time you're tired and want to take a break or stop working, keep on working! Make more calls, send more follow-up materials-even work on projects you said you would work on next week or next month. You'll be amazed at the capacity you have to bring on a second wind. Diving into your work and seeing the progress gives you a great feeling of accomplishment, which ends up re-energizing you in the process.

5. Make sure your heart's in it. If you don't love 95 percent of what you do, then get into another business. Sure, there are always things we don't like to do-that's why I'm leaving 5 percent in the equation. Most sales burnout creeps in because you either hate what you do or you're tired of the same old thing. When you love what you do, it's less likely this will happen.

6. Add to your product line. Find products or services that have synergy with your current business model. When I took on additional products to market, it brought excitement to the selling process with opportunities in new markets, new prospects and the ability to learn and grow. Learning something new fuels your enthusiasm.

7. Read or watch something inspirational. Have you ever left a movie theater energized and motivated to take action? Or ever read a story about someone's comeback or achievements through adversity? Just go see The Rookie, Invincible or Rudy and tell me you're not inspired to get more out of the one life you're given. We get our energy from the people around us and the information we take in. Yes, as the late, great Earl Nightingale said, "We become what we think about."

These tips deal with altering the way you think and how you do things, whether it's changing your goals, product line, routine or even your business. Embracing change will have the greatest impact on your sales burnout. Remember, if you want to make changes in your life, you have to make changes in your life. As crazy as that sounds, it's true.