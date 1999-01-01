Here's The Skinny

The latest & greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

January 1, 1999 2 min read

This story appears in the January 1999 issue of . Subscribe »

Thin is in! Only three inches thick, the wall-mountable ViewSonic VP150 15-inch LCD flat-panel monitor provides vivid, high-resolution true-color images suitable for even the most demanding video and graphics applications.

Designed to last up to 50,000 hours under normal usage conditions, the VP150's backlit active matrix display complies with strict radiation emission standards and uses less than half the power of a conventional CRT screen. The plug-and-play VP150 is Mac and PC compatible, and uses onscreen image-control menus to simplify installation and configuration.

VP150

ViewSonic Corp.

(800) 888-8583

http://www.viewsonic.com

price: $995

Palm Reader

Weighing less than 2 pounds, the Phenom Handheld PC Ultra is jam-packed with features more commonly found on laptop computers, including a touch-typable keyboard, built-in 33.6 Kbps modem and an 8.25 inch, 640 x 240-pixel color display screen.

The Phenom Ultra comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows CE as well as a suite of productivity software that includes Pocket Word, Excel and PowerPoint Viewer, all supported by a fast 100 MHz Hitachi processor and 16MB RAM.

Just as versatile as its heavier cousins, the Phenom is equipped with an Infrared Data Association port for data transfer, a digital sound recorder with built-in microphone and speaker, and a VGA-out port that allows the handheld to connect to external monitors for on-the-go presentations. The Phenom is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack or the included AC adapter.

Phenom Handheld PC Ultra

LG Electronics USA Inc.

(800) 563-5935

http://www.lgphenom.com

price: $799

Track Star

The evolution Mouse-Trak ergonomic trackball is proof positive not all computer mice are created equal. Because its design aims to reduce the wrist strain and fatigue associated with frequent mouse use, the Mouse-Trak features an elevated wrist support, a contoured grip that cushions the user's hand, and six function keys positioned for optimum ease of use. The device also improves productivity--each intuitively located key is pre-programmed to perform common mouse functions, such as double-click and click-and-drag. The Mouse-Trak's keys are also user-definable and customizable for both left- and right-handed users.

No bigger than a mouse pad, the Mouse-Trak is USB-compatible, which means the device can be used without having to install special drivers or reboot the machine.

EvolutionMouse-Trak

ITAC Systems Inc.

(800) 533-4822

http://www.mousetrak.com

price: $99