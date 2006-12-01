My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Extra Effort

Does your bank go above and beyond?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Question: When I started my company, I opened a business account at the branch where I do my personal banking. But every time I have a question or a problem, they tell me to call customer service. I know my business is pretty small right now, but how can I find a bank that won't treat me like just a number?

Answer: Most startups have a horror story about a bank that gave them the runaround--failing to return calls, taking months to approve (or decline) their loan application, even refusing to let them withdraw their own money. That's because for all the millions of dollars banks spend on advertising to attract entrepreneurs, it's all too easy for startups to get tangled up in the complex web of a large bank's policies and procedures. The best way to cut through the red tape is to build a relationship with a bank officer at your local branch so you'll have a real person to call on for all your banking needs. Back in 1995, when my partner and I moved our web design startup to New York, we opened an account at the Citibank branch in our neighborhood. As our company grew, the bank officer who helped us open the account also assisted us in obtaining a $100,000 credit line, which grew to a $1 million credit line and a $1 million equipment lease by the time we took our company public in 1999. She also came to the rescue when our bookkeeper filled out the wrong deposit slip and almost caused our payroll checks to bounce. And unlike other bankers who work 9 to 5, she was available by cell phone and e-mail on nights and weekends when we needed her. The lesson learned: Plenty of good banks can lend you money. It's more important to find a good banker who will go the extra mile to help your company grow.

Rosalind Resnick is founder and CEO of Axxess Business Consulting, a New York City consulting firm that advises startups and small businesses.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works