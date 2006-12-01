My Queue

On Par

Keeping startup costs low put this golf aficionado in the green.
This story appears in the December 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Website that sells golf packages to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Who: Allan Johnston of ForeCaddie-Golf.com
Where: Hoboken, New Jersey
When: Started in 2004
How much: Less than $2,000

To Allan Johnston, ForeCaddieGolf.com came as almost second nature. His website sells discount golfing packages, including tee times and lodging, to golf mecca Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Johnston, 34, is an avid golfer and has been traveling to the area for almost 20 years with his family. He's also worked for internet companies for more than seven years.

Thanks to his online experience, Johnston was able to set up his business for less than $2,000, which went mostly to the creation of his website. His friends in the industry were able to help him with web design and development, and he did most of the legwork on establishing contacts with the golf courses.

"All I really needed to start this business were rates, a computer--which I already had--and a website," says Johnston, who works from his home office on top of his day job and has one employee. "It's definitely been a lot of fun but a lot of work." His efforts are paying off, as 2006 sales are expected to land close to $300,000.

