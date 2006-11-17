Starting a Business

Career and Life Coaching for Baby Boomers

Life changes, layoffs, aging parents--baby boomers have a lot to face in the coming years. Help them out with a boomer counseling business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Layoffs, health problems and other challenges are pushing baby boomers out of their jobs earlier than they might have intended, spurring many to hunt for new employment or change career paths altogether. And unlike their parents, many baby boomers see no reason to quit working just because they hit 65--hey, age is just a number! In fact, a study by the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that most boomers plan to work past the typical retirement age.

Entrepreneurs who want to provide them with career counseling must under-stand their varying needs. "For the people who have lost their jobs through layoffs, this is a crisis," says Heldrich Center director Carl Van Horn. "For the ones who are voluntarily changing careers because they felt unfulfilled in their first 20 years, it's a journey."

"These days, people actually talk about retirement careers, not just retirement," says Laura Berman Fortgang, 43, author of Now What? 90 Days to a New Life Direction and founder of Now What? Coaching, a one-woman business that earned $459,000 in 2006. "Over the past five years, my clients have almost exclusively become people who want to figure out what to do with the rest of their lives."

Getting Started
Thinking of launching your own baby boomer counseling business? Follow these tips:

  • Know your customer. There is a wealth of information on the internet about careers and life change, and many baby boomers will find everything they need there. The boomers who will seek counseling are going to be more affluent and educated than the norm, according to Carl Van Horn, director of Rutgers" John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development. "They"re not going to want to walk into a cubicle environment," he says.
  • Be a joiner. Baby boomers seeking this kind of service aren't likely to look in the Yellow Pages, says Van Horn--trust and confidentiality are big issues for them. They'll probably ask friends and colleagues for referrals, much in the same way that they look for financial advisers. You don't need a large investment of capital for this business, but you have to invest heavily in face time. Join the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Lions Club, and other local business organizations; go to church meetings, golf outings and local film festivals--and hand out thousands of business cards.
  • Observe careful growth. Clients are going to expect very personal, customized service. As entrepreneurs in this field attract more clients and grow their businesses, they have to be careful not to lose that personal touch. "Big firms are good at transactional businesses, but entrepreneurs are good at personal service," Van Horn says. "It's the difference between dealing with Amazon and your neighborhood bookstore."
  • Develop an umbrella of services. According to Laura Berman Fortgang, 43-year-old founder of Now What? Coaching in Montclair, New Jersey, sole practitioners should aim to provide an assortment of services at various price points because "there's only so much money you can make in billable hours--you need some passive income streams." She provides three months of personal coaching for $4,000--but also offers books, CDs, home study kits and weekend seminars to her clients.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Hurdles Every Fintech Startup Must Overcome

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan