Lasso Talent With a Staffing Service

This ever-hot industry shows no sign of cooling down. Here's how you can get started in the staffing services business.

December 1, 2006 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, staffing services will be one of the fastest-growing industries over the next five to 10 years. If you know how to lasso talent for some high-demand professions, you might be a contender in this still-hot field. "Sourcing and deploying talent is not a core competency of most businesses," says Richard Wahlquist, president and CEO of the American Staffing Association in Alexandria, Virginia. "There is more art than science when it comes to finding the right people."

Entrepreneurs new to the business aren't likely to do well pitting themselves against the huge, full-service staffing giants like Manpower, Wahlquist says. Rather, accountants, lawyers, nurses, mental health professionals, engineers and pharmacists, among others, are finding success using their connections and insider savvy to create niche staffing services for their own professions.

Another hot niche? Many employers are looking for workers over the age of 50--particularly temporary and consulting hires. "They want them for both their experience and their work ethic," says Edward Caliguiri, 49, a partner in The Response Companies, a staffing services firm in New York City with sales of $30.5 million. "Over-50s are also in great demand for consulting assignments because they have depth and breadth of experience throughout different business cycles."

Getting Started: Staffing Services

Before you start your own employee screening business, consider the following: