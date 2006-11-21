My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

'Tis Better to Give.But to Whom?

Besides employees and clients, what other people in your business circle deserve a little holiday cheer?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's that time of year again: The December holidays are almost upon us. And while we're assuming you're already planning to recognize your employees with some type of gift, what about the less-obvious gift-receivers in your life? The team of people who support your company on a day-to-day basis? Without them, your company would definitely feel a pinch.

With a little help from two business etiquette experts, we've come up with the following list of service people who deserve to be recognized during the holiday season:

  • Postal carrier
  • Drivers from such shipping services as FedEx, UPS or DHL
  • Water delivery person
  • Soft drink machine delivery person
  • Snack machine delivery person
  • Office supply delivery person
  • Coffee machine delivery person
  • Plant care serviceperson
  • Cleaning service
  • Tech support people
  • Print shop owner

Now for the next step--deciding how much to spend on these people. Phyllis Davis, founder and director of American Business Etiquette Trainers Association, suggests that $25 or less is a good general guide for you to follow when planning your budget. And to help you figure out just what you should give, here's our list of gift-giving dos and don'ts that'll help you make their holiday season a bit merrier.

  • Do give thoughtful holiday gifts, such as a travel magazine subscription to the postal carrier who spends every vacation in a different foreign country.
  • Don't give anything too personal (including clothing, jewelry and perfume) or anything that could be construed as having sexual overtones or is culturally insensitive in nature.
  • Do think about buying edible gifts, since many companies have strict gift-giving policies and price limits.
  • Don't forget to call each company's HR department to ask about their gift-receiving policies. Some companies set monetary limits on the gifts their employees are allowed to accept.
  • Do give your gifts in person, wrapped and with a card attached.
  • Don't hand off an unwrapped gift with the price tag still attached and a "Hey, pal, happy holidays" greeting. It's always nice to recognize your service people by name and take some care in the wrapping.
  • Do avoid giving gifts of cash to your vendors and suppliers--most companies don't allow them to accept it.
  • Don't give wine or liquor as a holiday gift for an employee--many company policies discourage it.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works