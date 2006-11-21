'Tis Better to Give.But to Whom?

Besides employees and clients, what other people in your business circle deserve a little holiday cheer?

November 21, 2006 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's that time of year again: The December holidays are almost upon us. And while we're assuming you're already planning to recognize your employees with some type of gift, what about the less-obvious gift-receivers in your life? The team of people who support your company on a day-to-day basis? Without them, your company would definitely feel a pinch.

With a little help from two business etiquette experts, we've come up with the following list of service people who deserve to be recognized during the holiday season:

Postal carrier

Drivers from such shipping services as FedEx, UPS or DHL

Water delivery person

Soft drink machine delivery person

Snack machine delivery person

Office supply delivery person

Coffee machine delivery person

Plant care serviceperson

Cleaning service

Tech support people

Print shop owner

Now for the next step--deciding how much to spend on these people. Phyllis Davis, founder and director of American Business Etiquette Trainers Association, suggests that $25 or less is a good general guide for you to follow when planning your budget. And to help you figure out just what you should give, here's our list of gift-giving dos and don'ts that'll help you make their holiday season a bit merrier.