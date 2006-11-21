Shopping Tips for Holiday Business Gifts

Shop smart for employees and valued customers this holiday season with these guidelines from a gift-giving expert.

With the holidays fast approaching--and the number of shopping days quickly disappearing--it's time to start thinking about what you're going to give your staff and customers to show your appreciation for their hard work and continued business. But before you begin shopping, read this list of dos and don'ts that'll help you select just the right gift.

Do . . .

Write down exactly which people you need to purchase gifts for, then think about each recipient's interests and set a budget for each one. get creative. Think about the personal interests of your recipients (movie buff, sports enthusiast, music fan, etc.), and buy thoughtful gifts that will show you really put some time and effort into choosing the right gift. Remember to write a personal note to let that person know the gift was chosen especially for them.

Don't . . .

If you're pressed for time or you really want your gift to be noticed, send it as a New Year's gift--it'll be a welcome surprise. stress over the holidays. It's a great time to show clients, colleagues and employees just how much you appreciate them!