This story appears in the January 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

Lori Tabak doesn't have to imagine the home office of her dreams--she's living in it. "It really looks like a fairy tale," says the 44-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur of the four-story Marina del Rey, California, house she moved into last April. "People go crazy [for it]. They walk in and go `Oh my God, you have your own day spa.' "

What's so special about Tabak's digs? Well, there's the spaciousness factor--the entire bottom floor (approximately 750 square feet) is devoted to Tabak's eponymous business. Not especially impressed with extra breathing room? OK, behold instead the marble entryway, spiral staircase, crystal chandeliers and artist-painted murals adorning the walls. "You feel like you're in Italy," says Tabak of the latter. "The artwork--[depicting] scenery, trees and water--is beautiful."

And beautiful, fittingly enough, is what Tabak hopes to make her clients feel through her anti-aging treatments. Having run her cosmetics company for more than a decade, Tabak offers facial toning, oxygen therapy, mineral-based makeup and the like. It's a pampering experience--all the more so now that Tabak has the luxurious surroundings to soak it up in.

"I want [clients] to feel like they're not in L.A., to feel like they're someplace else so they can cleanse their minds," explains Tabak, who estimates her decorating expenses at more than $10,000.

And where better to cleanse the mind than in a fairy-tale setting? If this story sounds a little too Disney-esque, however, better not read this next part: Tabak's nickname growing up was none other than Snow White. "I looked just like her," explains Tabak, who's enjoying her happily-ever-after version of homebased entrepreneurship. Just don't offer her any apples.

Contact Source

Lori Tabak Cosmetics, (310) 574-3990, fax: (310) 578-5014

